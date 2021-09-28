LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Henry County Championships at Tri, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Championships at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

New Castle at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Blackford at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Indiana Math & Science, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Winchester, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

