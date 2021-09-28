HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Henry County Championships at Tri, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Championships at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
New Castle at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Blackford at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Indiana Math & Science, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Winchester, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.