LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB-- Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
HS Football -- IFCA North-South All-Star game at Anderson University, 7 p.m.
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA -- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 7:00 p.m.
Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m.
Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- OKC Energy at Indy Eleven, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 2:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 5:00 p.m.
