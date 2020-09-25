HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Kokomo at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 7 p.m.
Traders Point at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:07 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 3:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.
NFL -- New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
