HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Eastbrook at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 7 p.m.

Kokomo at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 7 p.m.

Traders Point at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:07 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 3:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.

NFL -- New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

