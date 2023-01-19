HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Lapel at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Noblesville at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Taylor at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Eastern at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Murray State, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, noon; Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Virginia at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 3 p.m.