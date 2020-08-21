Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Tri-Central, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Scecina, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NBA Playoffs — Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, Game 3, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 3:30 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky at Bradenton, Florida, 5 p.m.
Sunday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Monday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NBA Playoffs — Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, Game 4, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 6:30 p.m.
