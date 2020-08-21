LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Alexandria at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Tri-Central, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Scecina, 7 p.m.

Yorktown at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Daleville at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs — Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, Game 3, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 3:30 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky at Bradenton, Florida, 5 p.m.

Sunday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Monday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs — Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, Game 4, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 6:30 p.m.

