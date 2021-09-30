HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Wapahani at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Jay County, 5:30 p.m.
International at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Sectionals
At Anderson
Lapel vs. Frankton, 5 p.m.
Elwood vs. Anderson-Alex winner, 5 p.m.
At Marion
Marion-Mississinewa winner vs. Blackford-MG winner, 5 p.m.
At Mount Vernon
Pendleton Heights vs. Mount Vernon-Greenfield winner, 4:30 p.m.
At New Castle
Shenandoah vs. Tri, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Lighthouse Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Daleville at Delaware County Tournament, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Tennis (Women)
Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers, noon; Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at South Dakota Coyotes, 3 p.m.; Army Black Knights at Ball State Cardinals, 5 p.m.; Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 3:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
