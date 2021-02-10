HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, 2 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Ohio at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Michigan at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Butler at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 1 p.m.
