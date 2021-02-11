LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Michigan at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Friday

No events scheduled

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Butler at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 1 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Evansville, 4 p.m.; Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.

