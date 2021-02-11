HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Michigan at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Butler at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 1 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Evansville, 4 p.m.; Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.