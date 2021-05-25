LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Boys)

Anderson at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria, Wapahani at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Softball

Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon

Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Sectional 39 at Tipton

Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Sectional 40 at Frankton

Alexandria vs. Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel vs. Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 55 at Daleville

Daleville vs. Wes-Del, 5:15 p.m.

Cowan vs. Southern Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Regional at Marion

Alexandria vs. Delta, 5 p.m.

Jamison Geoffreys, Anderson vs. Kaibre Stephan, Randolph Southern, TBD

Track & Field

Regional at Ben Davis, 6 p.m.

Regional at Goshen, 6 p.m.

Regional at Marion, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 10:30 p.m.

