HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Boys)
Anderson at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria, Wapahani at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Softball
Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon
Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Sectional 39 at Tipton
Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Sectional 40 at Frankton
Alexandria vs. Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel vs. Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 55 at Daleville
Daleville vs. Wes-Del, 5:15 p.m.
Cowan vs. Southern Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Regional at Marion
Alexandria vs. Delta, 5 p.m.
Jamison Geoffreys, Anderson vs. Kaibre Stephan, Randolph Southern, TBD
Track & Field
Regional at Ben Davis, 6 p.m.
Regional at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Regional at Marion, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 10:30 p.m.
