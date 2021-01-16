HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Park Tudor at Liberty Christian, noon
Cardinal Ritter at Shenandoah, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Anderson, 12:30 p.m.
Rushville at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Franklin Central Invitational, noon
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Oak Hill Invitational, 8 a.m.
Kokomo, Muncie Central vs. Anderson, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
HHC championships at Yorktown, 8:30 a.m.
CIC championships at Elwood, 9 a.m.
Daleville at Tri Invitational, 9 a.m.
NCC championships at Richmond, 9 a.m.
Neil Muse Invitational at Lapel, 9 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, noon; Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.; Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
