HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Alexandria at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Park Tudor at Liberty Christian, noon

Cardinal Ritter at Shenandoah, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Anderson, 12:30 p.m.

Rushville at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Franklin Central Invitational, noon

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Oak Hill Invitational, 8 a.m.

Kokomo, Muncie Central vs. Anderson, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

HHC championships at Yorktown, 8:30 a.m.

CIC championships at Elwood, 9 a.m.

Daleville at Tri Invitational, 9 a.m.

NCC championships at Richmond, 9 a.m.

Neil Muse Invitational at Lapel, 9 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, noon; Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.; Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.

