HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Sectionals

Class 4A at Mount Vernon

Anderson vs. Muncie Central, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Lapel

Frankton vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Lapel vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.

Class 1A at Tri-Central

Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel, Lutheran, Noblesville at New Palestine, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.; Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.

NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Toledo at Ball State, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 7:30 p.m.

