HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Sectionals
Class 4A at Mount Vernon
Anderson vs. Muncie Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Lapel
Frankton vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Lapel vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.
Class 1A at Tri-Central
Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel, Lutheran, Noblesville at New Palestine, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.; Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Toledo at Ball State, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 7:30 p.m.
