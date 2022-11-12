LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Connersville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Kalamazoo at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson vs. Brevard at Lookout Mountain, Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cross Country (Men/Women)

NCAA D-III Great Lakes Regional at Holland, Michigan, 11 a.m.

Football

Manchester at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NBA – Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Notre Dame vs. Navy at Baltimore, noon; Purdue at Illinois, noon; Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – California vs. Notre Dame at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Youngstown State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – IUPUI at Butler, 2 p.m.; Murray State at Purdue, 2 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana-East at Ball State, 11 a.m.; Indiana at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Football – Ohio at Ball State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

