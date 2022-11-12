HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Connersville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Kalamazoo at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson vs. Brevard at Lookout Mountain, Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cross Country (Men/Women)
NCAA D-III Great Lakes Regional at Holland, Michigan, 11 a.m.
Football
Manchester at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Notre Dame vs. Navy at Baltimore, noon; Purdue at Illinois, noon; Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – California vs. Notre Dame at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Youngstown State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – IUPUI at Butler, 2 p.m.; Murray State at Purdue, 2 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana-East at Ball State, 11 a.m.; Indiana at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Football – Ohio at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.