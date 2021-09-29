HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Sectionals
at Anderson
Anderson vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
at Marion
Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Tipton, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Transylvania, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Transylvania at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers, noon; Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at South Dakota Coyotes, 3 p.m.; Army Black Knights at Ball State Cardinals, 5 p.m.; Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
