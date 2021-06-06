LOGO19 Coming Up

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

MLB -- Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at El Paso Locomotive FC, 9 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.

