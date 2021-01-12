HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware County Boys Basketball Tournament
Cowan at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Yorktown at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
New Castle at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Anderson at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m.
Thursday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.
