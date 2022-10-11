LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Volleyball

Sectional 9 at Yorktown

Muncie Central vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 39 at Madison-Grant

Eastern vs. Elwood, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

No events scheduled

Wednesday

NBA Preseason – New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion FC, 8 p.m.

Thursday

No events scheduled

Friday

NBA Preseason – Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

ECHL Preseason – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video