HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Liberty Christian at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Providence at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, noon; Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, noon; Guelph at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Washington at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- UCLA at Indiana, noon; Purdue-Fort Wayne at Butler, 2 p.m.
