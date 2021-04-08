LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Jay County, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Madison-Grant at Marion, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Marion at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Indiana Math & Science, Randolph Southern, Shenandoah at Knightstown, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Bluffton, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Drake at Butler, noon

Sunday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

