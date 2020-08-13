HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Daleville at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Knightstown, Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 4:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 5:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty at Bradenton, Florida, 6 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
NBA -- Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 4 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
USL -- Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 2 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
