Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria, Wes-Del at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Golf (Girls)
Daleville, Tri at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
Blue River Valley, Muncie Central at Elwood, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA — Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA — Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
NBA — Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 4 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, Game 2, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 5:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty at Bradenton, Florida, 6 p.m.
