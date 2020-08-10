LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

Golf (Girls)

Alexandria, Wes-Del at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Golf (Girls)

Daleville, Tri at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

Blue River Valley, Muncie Central at Elwood, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.

NBA — Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.

WNBA — Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

NBA — Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 4 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, Game 2, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 5:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty at Bradenton, Florida, 6 p.m.

