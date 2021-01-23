HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Maconaquah, 8 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Metropolitan, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 1 p.m.
Logansport at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Metropolitan, 6 p.m.
Alexandria at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Northwestern Invitational, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
MEC championships at Daleville, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Manchester at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Manchester, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at North Carolina, noon; Purdue at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
