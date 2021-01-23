LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Alexandria at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Maconaquah, 8 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Metropolitan, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 1 p.m.

Logansport at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Metropolitan, 6 p.m.

Alexandria at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Northwestern Invitational, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

MEC championships at Daleville, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Manchester at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Manchester, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at North Carolina, noon; Purdue at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.

