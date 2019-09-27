HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Anderson at Lafayette Jeff, 7 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Eastbrook at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Rushville, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NFL — Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 3:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
