HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Anderson at Lafayette Jeff, 7 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Rushville, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football — Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL — Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 3:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

