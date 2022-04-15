HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament
Frankton at Alexandria/Anderson winner, 5 p.m.
Elwood/PH winner at M-G/Lapel winner, 5 p.m.
Alexandria/Anderson loser at Elwood/PH loser, 5 p.m.
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament
Anderson at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton/PH winner at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton/PH loser at APA/M-G winner, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian vs. Elwood at Memorial Field, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Madison County championship at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Knightstown Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Softball
Adrian at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.
Saturday
USL – Atlanta United FC 2 at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.