HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Shenandoah at Union, 6:30 p.m.
Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament
Alexandria at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Football – LSU vs. Purdue at Orlando, Florida, 1 p.m.
NBA – Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois State, 8 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Ohio State, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m.