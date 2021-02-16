LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.

Cowan at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Evansville at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Indiana, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, 4 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video