LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Girls Basketball

Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Traders Point Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Knightstown at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wright State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Butler, 7 p.m.; Norfolk State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Butler, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Florida International at St. Petersburg, Florida, 8 p.m.; Indiana State vs. Old Dominion at Conway, South Carolina, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Fordham at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday

ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Weber State vs. Ball State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video