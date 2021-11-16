HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Basketball
Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Traders Point Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Knightstown at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wright State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Butler, 7 p.m.; Norfolk State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Butler, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Florida International at St. Petersburg, Florida, 8 p.m.; Indiana State vs. Old Dominion at Conway, South Carolina, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Fordham at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Weber State vs. Ball State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 5:30 p.m.
