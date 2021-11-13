LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Girls Basketball

Heritage Christian at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Elwood at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Kalamazoo, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Ohio Northern, 3 p.m.

Cross Country (Men/Women)

NCAA Div. III Great Lakes Regional at Shelbyville, 10 a.m.

Football

Anderson at Manchester, 1:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)

Anderson at Hanover, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Valparaiso at Butler, noon; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Cal-State Northridge at Notre Dame, noon; Omaha at Ball State, noon; Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Butler, noon

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Hanover at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Syracuse, noon; Indiana State at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.; Western Kentucky at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Kentucky at Indiana, 5 p.m.

NFL -- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wright State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Butler, 7 p.m.; Norfolk State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

