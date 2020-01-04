LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Grant 4 at Mississinewa, 10 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Hilltopper New Year Classic in Madison, noon

Daleville at Muncie Central, 1:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 1:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Earlham, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Earlham, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Creighton at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Butler at Xavier, 2 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Purdue, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.

