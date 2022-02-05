HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Indianapolis Washington at Liberty Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 1:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Rushville, 1:30 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 3:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Sectionals
Class 4A at Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.
New Palestine vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Eastbrook
Madison-Grant vs. Winchester, 6 p.m.
Class 2A at Lapel
Monroe Central vs. Frankton, 6 p.m.
Wapahani vs. Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Shenandoah
Shenandoah vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Tri-Central
Daleville vs. Cowan, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming & Diving
Sectional diving at Hamilton Southeastern, 9 a.m.
Sectional swimming prelims at Hamilton Southeastern, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Regionals
Shenandoah at Richmond, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Maconaquah, 9:30 a.m.
Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 10:30 a.m.
Daleville at Jay County, noon
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Franklin, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Franklin, 1 p.m.
Track & Field (Men/Women)
AU Invite, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; St. John’s at Butler, noon; Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 2 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
