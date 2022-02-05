LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Indianapolis Washington at Liberty Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 1:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Rushville, 1:30 p.m.

Blackford at Alexandria, 3:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Sectionals

Class 4A at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.

New Palestine vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Eastbrook

Madison-Grant vs. Winchester, 6 p.m.

Class 2A at Lapel

Monroe Central vs. Frankton, 6 p.m.

Wapahani vs. Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Shenandoah

Shenandoah vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Tri-Central

Daleville vs. Cowan, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming & Diving

Sectional diving at Hamilton Southeastern, 9 a.m.

Sectional swimming prelims at Hamilton Southeastern, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Regionals

Shenandoah at Richmond, 9 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Maconaquah, 9:30 a.m.

Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 10:30 a.m.

Daleville at Jay County, noon

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Franklin, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Franklin, 1 p.m.

Track & Field (Men/Women)

AU Invite, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; St. John’s at Butler, noon; Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 1 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 2 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

