HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 4:15 p.m.
Madison-Grant at North Miami Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood, Lapel at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Cowan at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Today
MLB — Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
NFL Preseason — Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.
MLB — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA — Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Football — Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:15 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Louisville FC, 7 p.m.
