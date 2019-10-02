LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Sectional

at Highland

Lapel vs. Frankton, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

USL -- Indy Eleven at Ottawa Fury F.C., 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 5:02 p.m.

Friday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 4:37 p.m.

ECHL Preseason -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.

NCAA Football -- Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.; Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

USL -- Memphis 901 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

ECHL Preseason -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

