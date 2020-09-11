LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Blackford at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Liberty Christian at Wapahani, 5:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 6 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you