HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Blackford at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Wapahani, 5:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 6 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
