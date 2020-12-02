BLOOMINGTON – Last week, in preparing for Indiana’s game against Maryland, sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle was the first to attend the walk-through.
The fact Tuttle hadn’t appeared in a game all season behind IU standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr. didn’t impact his dedication or attention to detail.
“He was doing drops on air,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “He did not even know if he was going to play a snap. As you could tell, when he entered the game, he was ready. That is part of the opportunity that has been presented to him.”
Throughout his college career, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Tuttle has developed a reputation as a soft-spoken worker who would rather let his play do the talking. Due to Penix’s season-ending injury, Tuttle will get that opportunity. He’s in line for his first career start for the No. 10 Hoosiers (5-1) at Wisconsin.
“It’s kind of the same for me every week,” Tuttle said. “I try to prepare like I’m the starter, and every week we kind of put ear muffs and blinders on to the outside and focus on the internal and our opponent.”
For an Indiana team that has dreams of finishing off a special season with its first Big Ten title since 1967, it’s a pressure spot. But those who know Tuttle best say he has a big arm and a cool demeanor. That will be put to the test, beginning at Wisconsin, then continuing with a rivalry game against Purdue, and then, possibly, the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis if Ohio State doesn’t qualify due to not reaching six games played.
“He’s not a get in your face kind of guy,” said Brandon Huffman, a national recruiting editor for 247Sports who covered Tuttle’s recruitment out of Mission Hills High in San Marcos, California. “He’s not a loud, boisterous personality. He’s not a guy that’s going to go on Twitter and tweet every minute something motivational that somebody else wrote years ago. He’s just kind of a real salt of the earth type, quiet guy who just goes about his business.”
The son of former IU walk-on kicker Jay Tuttle, Jack Tuttle grew up in suburban San Diego, where by his sophomore year, he was on the radar of college programs throughout the country. He was rated a top-five pro-style quarterback nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports. Alabama coach Nick Saban recruited him. So did nearby USC. But Tuttle chose Utah, based on the pipeline of quarterbacks from the San Diego area who had success there, beginning with Alex Smith.
Even after committing to Utah, Tuttle attended the Elite 11 high school quarterback camp, where he showed off his arm strength and decision-making ability.
“He’s best in those intermediate to longer range throws,” Huffman said. “He can dink and dunk with the best of them, but not a lot of big-arm quarterbacks can. They are looking for the home run play every time. They are looking to find that triple coverage where they can find that small window that they can fit the ball in. He’s a guy -- he’s always been a take what the defense can give you and then bam, he’ll hit you with a big play up top.”
At Utah, though, things for Tuttle didn’t go according to plan. He expected to be part of an open competition after Troy Williams graduated. But quarterback Tyler Huntley emerged as a starter as a redshirt freshman in 2017, leading the Utes to a Pac-12 South division title. By the time Tuttle arrived at Utah in 2018, the quarterback competition was closed.
Tuttle transferred to IU in 2019 and was part of a three-quarterback competition with Penix and Peyton Ramsey. Penix won the job, with Ramsey as the backup. Tuttle appeared in mop-up duty in a few games behind Ramsey when Penix was injured. He was elevated to second-string this season when Ramsey left for Northwestern as a graduate transfer.
Coaches noticed the light come on for Tuttle during fall camp.
“Jack has continued to improve since the day he got here,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “We’re excited for Jack. Not the circumstances you would want but we have a lot of confidence in Jack. He works really hard, he prepares his tail off and he has a lot of talent.”
When Tuttle entered the Maryland game in the third quarter, he went 5-for-5 for 31 yards. He hit tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 2-point conversion and again on a roll out pass for a 22-yard completion. Sheridan said an underrated aspect to Tuttle is his ability to use his legs. Asked about his scrambling ability, Tuttle responded, “We’ll keep that a secret for now.”
IU freshman running back Tim Baldwin said Tuttle has a calm demeanor in the huddle.
“If someone messes up, he does what he’s supposed to do as a quarterback and makes sure the entire team is in check,” Baldwin said. “But he’s always cool and calm and collected, doesn’t really rock under pressure or anything like that.”
Tuttle said the biggest motivation for him when it comes to preparation is not letting his teammates down.
“I want to do every single thing I can for my team. That’s just -- I care about them so much,” Tuttle said. “I want to give everything I have for them, and that’s just where that comes from, to be honest, the love I have for them.”
