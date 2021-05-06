ELWOOD -- With the Central Indiana Conference softball title possibly hanging in the balance, Frankton pushed out to a 7-0 lead after 5 ½ innings but rain paused an Elwood comeback.
The Eagles will take a 7-3 lead into the game when it resumes sometime next week.
The rain intensified during the playing of the sixth inning, which took a good deal of time in Frankton’s half as nine hitters came to the plate and four runs scored to make it 7-0.
Elwood mounted a comeback in the bottom of the inning on two walks, a wild pitch, an infield single and an error.
“My pitcher was having trouble with the rubber,” said Frankton coach Jeremy Parker. “If it had been raining that hard in the top of the sixth, I would have been in favor of stopping it then.”
Parker discussed the playing conditions with the home plate umpire, who then had a conference with the other two umps. They decided to stop the game.
“The umpires told me they were stopping it to keep players from getting hurt,” said Elwood coach JR Reece. “Once they called the game I was fine with it, but I do think we should have finished the inning and let both teams play under the same conditions. I feel like we were iced. We were on a roll and were hitting the ball the way we didn’t earlier.”
For the first five innings, Frankton held the upper hand as Adyson Coppess allowed just three singles and no Panther reached second base. She only struck out one hitter but she walked none.
Setting the table for much of the Eagles’ damage was ninth-place hitter Jersey Marsh. She reached twice on walks and once on a single where two Elwood outfielders collided and the ball dropped. She scored on two of those occasions and in the fourth it triggered a two-run burst that gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.
The big sticks in the middle of the Frankton lineup lived up to their billing. Kenzie Swango had a pair of doubles, each driving in a run. Makena Alexander had a single and a double and reached on an error and on a walk. Jilly Hilderbrand had a single and a double and plated three.
“We told (the middle of the lineup) they were going to have to do that this year and they did it today,” said Parker. “I thought Coppess also pitched very well today.”
“Our pitching wasn’t on point today and we have to make a switch early,” said Reece.
Olivia Shannon started and got one batter out into the fourth inning before being relieved by Alivia Boston.
Through five innings, Elwood mustered only singles by Morgan Scott, Jaleigh Crawford and Nevaeh Powell.
“We didn’t start hitting the ball the way we should until late,” said Reece.
Yzabelle Ramey and Makenzie Cornwell walked to open the sixth for Elwood. An infield single brought in one run and an error on a ball hit by Kaylee Guillemette let two more come home and then play was halted.
The Eagles were willing to continue the game on Friday, but the Panthers had other ideas.
“We’ve got a double-header on Saturday and I am not going to do that to my girls,” said Reece.
Frankton has a busy week next week and the Eagles might have to reschedule or cancel a game to fit the completion of this one into schedule.
