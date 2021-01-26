INDIANAPOLIS – There’s only one question that really matters right now for the Indianapolis Colts, and Marcus Brady was immediately asked a form of it Tuesday as he met the media for the first time as the team’s offensive coordinator.
In three years as the quarterbacks coach, Brady has worked with three different starters. Philip Rivers’ retirement last week ensured another change is on the way.
The position remains the subject of tremendous speculation in Indianapolis. Jacoby Brissett – the starter in 2017 and 2019 – is scheduled to become a free agent in March, and fourth-round pick Jacob Eason – who didn’t take a snap during his rookie season – is the only quarterback currently under contract.
The situation has created an active rumor mill with regards to the Colts’ intentions in the coming weeks, but it’s not causing much strife for Brady. If his three seasons in the NFL have taught him anything, it’s how to roll with the punches.
“We adept well to the players, not just the quarterback position but everybody that we have on the offense,” Brady said. “Once we finalize that position, which is a very important position, we will adapt the offense and tailor to his strengths.”
The Colts managed that well during a pandemic with Rivers in 2020. Despite the fact the veteran quarterback didn’t step foot in the building until late July, Indianapolis shook off an embarrassing Week 1 loss at Jacksonville and won 11 games to return to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under head coach Frank Reich.
Rivers completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and the Colts finished 10th in total yards and ninth in points.
Brady showed up to his video conference call wearing a hat emblazoned with Rivers’ motto – “nunc coepi,” a latin phrase that roughly translates to “begin again.” It’s a fitting slogan for Indianapolis’ offseason.
Nick Sirianni – the offensive coordinator since Reich’s arrival in 2018 – was hired as head coach by the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady was elevated to replace him after reported interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars among others, and reports Tuesday indicated former Jaguars quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich has been hired for the same role with the Colts.
That’s a lot of moving pieces, and there’s also a decision to be made on top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton – who is slated to become a free agent for the first time since being drafted out of Florida International in 2012. Add to that mix a new starting quarterback, and it’s a lot to put on a first-year coordinator’s plate.
But the 41-year-old Brady is widely seen as a rising star throughout the league, and he’s confident in his new role. He learned a lot under Sirianni and said he’ll root for the Eagles next season. He also knows the culture Reich has created in Indianapolis lessens the load on his shoulders.
Coaching is a collaborative effort for the Colts. Everybody has a voice in putting together the call sheet each week, and Brady is used to that process from his time as the quarterbacks coach. His voice might carry a little more weight next season, but it won’t be a foreign experience by any stretch.
“We’ve done a great job offensively of having a collaborative effort amongst our coaching staff because Frank and (general manager) Chris (Ballard) brought some great coaches into the building here, and everybody has great ideas,” Brady said. “They are all ready to contribute, and we are ready to put our best game plan together each week.”
Brady has already gotten to work watching tape of last year’s quarterbacks – Brissett and Eason – and he acknowledged Ballard and his staff are working on “other options” that could be added to the mix.
The most popular rumors involve veteran Matthew Stafford. The 32-year-old quarterback has been placed on the trading block by the Detroit Lions after 12 seasons, and many people are making connections between Stafford’s talent – he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 – and Indianapolis’ opening.
The Colts are projected to have more than $60 million in salary cap space and could offer Stafford the best offensive line, running game and head coach of his career. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported multiple teams already have contacted the Lions to explore a deal, and it’s clear Indianapolis will have to beat out several suitors to land the star quarterback.
It's also possible the Colts could look to trade up from the 21st spot in this year’s draft or seek their next starter through another avenue. Brady spent seven seasons as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League and began his coaching career there in 2009.
He understands talent can be uncovered in a variety of ways.
“As far as the draft and however we go about it – free agency, trades, whatever Chris and Frank decide, whatever direction we want to go – there are avenues,” Brady said. “And once we decide on that, then I’m excited for that opportunity and we’ll be ready to roll.”
