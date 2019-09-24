BLOOMINGTON -- For Indiana freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen, confidence comes from different sources.
In part, Mullen said, it’s from preparation, from keeping his nose buried in the playbook and absorbing advice from coaches and veteran players.
But there’s also the swagger that comes from Mullen’s upbringing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., from competing against some of the best high school football players in the country.
“Back at home, Florida, that’s the real football,” Mullen said. “You have a lot of dogs, a lot of receivers, you have a lot of great receivers that come from down there. You just have to be on your 'A' game and compete.
“You know you’re going to lose some, you are going to win some. It’s just, how are you are going to get back up? How are you going to respond when you fail?”
So far Mullen has responded to each challenge he’s faced. He’s carved out a role both in IU’s secondary and on special teams as the gunner in punt and kick return coverage. IU head coach Tom Allen named Mullen special teams player of the week for his performance against Connecticut.
Defensively, Mullen also had a strong day with a tackle and a pass breakup in the fourth quarter that forced Connecticut to turn the ball over on downs.
“He's just a very confident individual,” Allen said. “From where he's from and the ball that he's played and who he goes against and even in the seven-on-seven teams that he was a part of, he goes against the best in the country. He'll step up and line up against a receiver and stare them down and take them man on man, without any thought.”
Mullen expected to be able to contribute for the Hoosiers as a true freshman. The biggest adjustment has been mental.
“You have to stay consistent,” Mullen said. “You have to, you’re going to have some dog days, some days where you don’t want to practice, days when your body doesn’t want to get used to it. It’s basically not a physical (challenge), it’s more mental and I feel like I have a strong mindset, and I passed the mental test.”
Physically, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Mullen is confident he’ll continue to be able to match up with the bigger receivers he’ll face in Big Ten play.
“I’m tough, a dog,” Mullen said. “It doesn’t matter who steps in front of me. I’m going to compete, win my matchups, win the majority of my matchups. If I lose, I’m going to come back to the next play and try to win that one.”
Mullen keeps in contact with his older brother, Trayvon, a former Clemson standout who is a rookie cornerback with the Oakland Raiders after being selected in the second round of the NFL draft.
“I talk to my older brothers every day,” Mullen said. “I had one who was older than Trayvon who is not with the Raiders. Both of my big brothers, they tell me to keep going, stay positive and stay healthy and listen to the coaching.”
Mullen has appeared in all four games for the Hoosiers so far as a freshman, so it’s likely he won’t redshirt. He said his goals between now and the rest of the season are more team related, doing what he can to help the Hoosiers win.
“Week to week, I’m getting better and better, and it’s going to keep improving,” Mullen said. “Keep going in practice, preparation, gain more confidence. I know I have the talent and the swagger to go out there and play.”
