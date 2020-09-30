PENDLETON — No soccer player spends more time in the penalty box than the goal keeper.
It was her familiarity with her part of the pitch that helped Gracie Conkling stymie a prolific offense Wednesday evening.
Playing in her last home game, Conkling recorded 12 saves — including one on a crucial penalty kick — to make a free kick goal by sophomore Kaitlyn Prickett stand up and pitched her sixth shutout of the season as Pendleton Heights stopped Hamilton Heights 1-0 in the regular season finale for the Arabians.
Pendleton Heights (6-7-2) will open sectional play at Noblesville on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. first-round matchup against Muncie Central (2-8). Hamilton Heights entered the match having only lost by forfeit due to paperwork errors regarding transfers, with 12 wins and four ties.
Picking up a season-ending victory against a quality opponent should provide a boost for the Arabians as they head into the always difficult Noblesville sectional.
“This is such a quality team we have,” PH coach Mark Davy said. “The record may not show it the same as past years, but the margin of error in winning and losing can be so small. So to finally get that win is big for them. They’re all happy now, and they’re all chipper.”
“I know after struggling the last few games, we got kind of down on ourselves for that,” Prickett said. “But coming back and showing to ourselves and to everyone else that we can compete with those kinds of teams should boost us up for sectional.”
Prickett, the second-leading scorer for PH, provided all the offense Conkling needed in the 52nd minute. On a free kick from about 60 feet out, Prickett delivered the ball into the box. It eluded a defender and Huskies keeper Jenn Houser to sneak inside the far post.
Prickett leads the Arabians in assists with 11 and was looking for her favorite target, 19-goal scorer Macy Browning on the play.
“I was looking for Macy in the middle because she’s really good at kicking that ball when I get it to her,” Prickett said. “It just bounced right.”
“I think she was looking for the cross on that,” Davy said. “wWe want to put it in a dangerous situation, make them deal with it, and if they can’t, we can be there to poke it in or we get a crazy bounce like that.”
Conkling and the PH defense did the rest.
Half of her saves came after Prickett’s eighth goal of the season, and none were bigger than after a foul in the penalty box at the 16:51 mark of the second half gave Huskies junior Jayla Logan a penalty kick opportunity.
Conkling points out she knew the ground in the penalty area was soft from rain earlier in the day and used that knowledge to her advantage.
“Out toward the PK area, it was pretty muddy, so I knew her kick wasn’t going to be as good,” Conkling said. “Instead of guessing, I knew to judge as soon as she kicked the ball.”
Conkling gobbled up the kick and, with help from her defensive backs Sarah Dix, Alex Creel, Emma Adams and freshman Ava Chamblerlain, continued to keep the Huskies off the board. She had four saves in the final 15 minutes of play, and those backs cleaned up a dangerous corner opportunity with under two minutes to play.
“We have to get back to relying on our defense,” Davy said. “A goal a game average is where you want to be at, so today was huge for our defense.”
The Huskies entered the game averaging over 4.6 goals per contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.