BLOOMINGTON -- After taking a few days to evaluate the direction of the offense, Lawrence North standout receiver Omar Cooper signed with Indiana on Friday as the 26th member of the 2022 recuiting class.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Cooper is the eighth four-star from the class to sign and was named Indiana's top wide receiver in 2021 after catching 43 catches for 702 yards and five touchdowns.
In 2020, Cooper was teammates with IU freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley and finished that junior season with 38 catches for 1,104 yards and 14 TDs. Versatility is one of Cooper’s strengths as he is capable of lining up both in the slot and outside.
Cooper flipped his commitment from West Virginia a year ago to commit and eventually with sign with IU. He also had offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Arkansas.
TAYLOR ENTERS PORTAL
IU cornerback and punt returner Reese Taylor entered the transfer portal Thursday night.
The 2017 Mr. Football from Indianapolis Ben Davis, Taylor began his career at IU playing both offense and defense before moving to cornerback full time in 2019. In three seasons, Taylor finished with two interceptions, one forced fumble, 13 pass breakups, 74 tackles and eight tackles for loss.
With Taylor’s departure, IU will return two of its three starting cornerbacks in nickel and dime formations. Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams both will be back for the Hoosiers in 2022.
