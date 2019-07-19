GAS CITY — Indiana Sprint Week opened with a barn burner with Shane Cottle edging CJ Leary at the finish line in one of the closest finishes in the long history of USAC.
Indiana Sprint Week for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Cars opened at the Gas City I-69 Speedway, and Cottle accomplished something he never did before.
For the first time in his storied career, Cottle got a feature win during Indiana Sprint Week, but it wasn’t a walk in the park.
Leary led the first 29 laps by predominately riding the rim, while Cottle — who won the B-main to make the feature race and started 18th — stuck to the bottom of the quarter-mile bullring.
Working his way through the field, Cottle was running second with five laps remaining after passing Kevin Thomas Jr. on a restart.
Both Leary and Cottle stayed committed to the racing line they were running, with Leary on the high side and Cottle taking advantage of the lower groove.
Coming off the final corner, Cottle surged ahead, beating Leary to the checkered flag by .002 of a second, for one of the closest finishes in USAC history.
Chris Windom, driving for Anderson-based Goacher Racing, finished third followed by Brady Bacon and Thomas.
According to Cottle, his feelings following the dramatic final-lap heroics were only comparable to his 2008 victory at Anderson Speedway’s Little 500.
Cottle’s third career USAC National Sprint Car victory is the first series win for him since 2008, which also came at Gas City.
“I knew pretty quickly,” Cottle said when asked when he knew he had a winning car. “I just knew that if I got to the bottom, we were going to be good as long as we could just pick them off one at a time. We got the right yellows at the right time. A lapped car helped us out one time. I tried wrecking it a couple times on those infield tires. The car was really good, and it was fun to drive.”
He said it took patience to go low and slow through the corners.
“When they’re out there in front of you, you just want to push the gas harder and harder, but you can’t,” he said. “You just have to roll around there and keep the wheels under you. I messed up a couple times during the last six laps, and I thought I gave it away.”
Ken de la Bastide
