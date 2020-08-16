ANDERSON – Cody Coughlin used the traditional bump-and-run maneuver to take the lead and then used a bump to retain the point in the Tom Wood Honda 125.
Coughlin -- for the second time in 2020 -- won a CRA Super Series race at Anderson Speedway on Saturday, but it was not a victory to the liking of the fans.
Coughlin was on the point with 25 circuits remaining when the last of seven caution flags waved after Wisconsin veteran Dennis Prunty spun after contact with Mason Keller.
On the restart, with former Anderson Speedway champion Jack Dossey III on the outside of the front row, Coughlin gave a hard knock to Dossey’s car -- sending it up the banking.
Dossey was able to retain the second spot but was never able to challenge again finishing 2.7 seconds behind Coughlin. Logan Runyon came home in third, followed by John VanDoorn and Dalton Armstrong.
Before Coughlin could climb from his car on the front straight, he was confronted by an unhappy Dossey.
“We were the best car here, obviously,” Coughlin said in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle to a chorus of boos. “It’s nice to hear all you loving fans out there. We get to take the trophy home again. It doesn’t get old.”
Dossey said Coughlin never races competitors clean, noting several times the Ohio driver rubbed sheet metal.
“We had a good car all weekend,” he said. “I’m sorry we couldn’t race clean. I try to race everyone clean and expect to be raced the same way.”
Kyle Crump led the first 10 laps before giving way to Keller following the first caution period, which eliminated the cars of Hunter Jack and Mike Simko.
It sent fast-qualifier VanDoorn to the tail of the field, and he was never in contention for the victory.
Coughlin moved into the second spot on the 33rd circuit after starting seventh in the field and, on Lap 64, tapped the back of Keller’s car in Turn 1, pushing the rookie driver up the banking and diving inside to take the lead.
STREET STOCK 150
Kentucky driver Brett Hudson made it two consecutive wins in the CRA Street Stock Triple Crown race, having won the 2019 race.
Hudson set fast time for the Aerco Heating & Cooling 150 and started eighth as a result of the inversion.
He didn’t move into the top five of the race until Lap 50, behind leader Jason Atkinson and James Kirby II.
Kirby’s night ended on Lap 71 when he made contact with Brandon Roberts in Turn 2, spun and collected the car of Colby Lane.
Hudson moved into the second spot on the restart, passing Josh Poore with an inside move on the front straight.
For the next 35 laps, Hudson ran in the tire tracks of Atkinson, several times looking to grab the inside groove.
Hudson did made the pass on Lap 111 when he got beneath Atkinson on the front straight.
Chuck Barnes Jr., Roberts and Chad Pendleton rounded out the top five.
Poore’s night ended on Lap 117 with a broken gear shift lever.
As a result of his third-place finish, Atkinson won the CRA Street Stock Triple Crown series within a series.
