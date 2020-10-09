WINCHESTER – Cody Coughlin put an exclamation point on his third CRA JEGS All Stars championship by winning Friday at Winchester Speedway.
With the championship locked up just past the halfway point, Coughlin made a late-race charge during a 66-lap green flag run.
The Ohio driver climbed from the sixth spot on Lap 40 to take the lead from Stephen Nasse with an outside pass on Lap 91 on the front straight.
Nasse pulled to the inside as Coughlin flew past to settle for second place followed by Bill VanMeter, Kyle Jones and Chase Burba.
Coughlin was crowned the CRA JEGS All Stars Tour champion for the third time as the last of the four contenders still running after 34 laps.
Coughlin is also a contender for the CRA Super Series title Sunday in the Winchester 400.
“We’re going to celebrate this one tonight,” Coughlin said. “It was unfortunate the other guys had some hard hits, I would rather duke it out.
“You never knew if there will be a late caution. We had a little vibration that made me nervous.”
Nasse said after Lap 85, his car started shutting off in Turns 1 and 2.
“We had some kind of battery issue,” he said.
For Indianapolis driver VanMeter, it was a career-best finish.
VanMeter was glad to finish third in a car that hadn’t been on the track in a year.
“We had some good runs today,” he said of his consistent run.
VanMeter led the first 13 laps before giving way to Nasse for two laps and retook the point with an outside pass on the front straight.
Nasse retook the lead on a Lap 34 restart and led until passed by Coughlin.
The start of the race was marred by two cautions and a red flag within the first 13 cars, eliminating the cars of Colby Lane, Bobby Reuse, championship contender Charlie Keeven and Jonathan Martin.
After climbing from fourth to second in the space of two laps, Travis Braden made heavy contact on Lap 34 with an apparent front-end suspension problem.
Championship contender Josh Brock’s bid came to an end on Lap 6 when he spun off in Turn 3 while running third and collected the fourth-place running car of Albert Francis and Rick Turner. Only Turner was able to continue.
Michigan driver Burba won rookie of the year honors.
