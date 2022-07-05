Northwestern has endured a rollercoaster stretch over the past four seasons.
The Wildcats won the Big Ten West in 2018 and 2020, going 9-5 in 2018 and 7-2 in 2020 under 16th-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald. But they followed both seasons up with 3-9 campaigns in 2019 and 2021.
For Fitzgerald, the dean of Big Ten coaches, the challenge is to establish consistency in the Big Ten West and guide his team to another bounce-back season. Northwestern will open the season on Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland, against Nebraska, an important game to establish the tone for the 2022 season.
“It’s a group that will be very excited to come over and get back to where we’ve been, competing for championships in the Big Ten,” Fitzgerald told the Irish Times. “We have a huge challenge against Nebraska – we did not play very well against them a year ago in Lincoln, they played very well against us, maybe their best game of the year. It should be a great game.”
Northwestern returns seven starters on offense, five starters on defense and none on special teams. Losing star safety Brandon Joseph to Notre Dame in the transfer portal was a blow, but Fitzgerald and his staff have a proven record for developing defensive playmakers.
Here’s a closer look at Northwestern entering the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Peter Skoronski, Jr., LT (All-Big Ten lineman projected to go in the first round of NFL Draft), Evan Hull, Jr. RB (Rushed for 1,009 yards and 5 TDs on 5.1 ypg), QB Ryan Hilinski (South Carolina transfer passed for 978 yards with 3 TDs and 4 interceptions in five starts last season).
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jeremiah Lewis, Sr., CB (Duke transfer has recorded four career interceptions), Ryan Johnson, Sr., DE (Stanford transfer started al 12 games last season, recording 16 tackles), Reggie Fleurima, Fr., WR (four-star recruit from Naperville, Ill., could contribute immediately in a position group that needs talent infusion).
OUTLOOK: There are plenty of question marks, especially on offense, where Northwestern ranked 116th out of 131 FBS teams last season. Hilinski will need to show he can move the ball and playmakers will need to emerge at wide receiver and tight end. On defense, Northwestern took a significant step back last season, ranking 13th in the Big Ten allowing 429.8 yards per game. There is hope that players will be more comfortable with the scheme under defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil, who is entering his second season.