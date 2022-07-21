Michigan broke through with its first Big Ten title under head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2021.
Now the question looms whether the Wolverines can sustain that success and repeat as champions.
The biggest concerns come on defense, where Michigan lost eight starters, including standout edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. In addition, Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who left to take the same position in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.
That defense led Michigan to its first win over Ohio State since 2011 and a 42-3 drubbing of Iowa in the Big Ten title game. But in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines fell 34-11 to eventual national champion Georgia.
Michigan will enter the 2022 season with eight starters back on offense, three starters back on defense and two new coordinators. Jesse Minter took over for Macdonald as defensive coordinator. Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore will serve as co-offensive coordinators replacing Josh Gattis, who left to take the offensive coordinator job at Miami.
"You’ve got to re-win all of those games, right? I mean, they’re not going to win themselves,” Harbaugh said on the Jed Hughes podcast. “We’re going to have to re-win ‘em and get prepared to do that. You’ve got to figure that teams like Ohio State, Iowa’s on the schedule again — they’re going to be very motivated to return the favor.”
Here’s a closer look at Michigan heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Cade McNamara, Sr., QB: McNamara started all 14 games in leading Michigan to a Big Ten title while passing for 2,576 yards with 15 TDs and six interceptions.
Blake Corum, Jr., RB: Corum rushed for 952 yards on 6.6 yards per carry with 11 TDs last season.
Mazi Smith, Sr., DT: One of just three returning starters on defense, the 6-foot-3, 326-pound Smith earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season with 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and four QB hurries.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Sr., C: The grad transfer from Virginia and 2021 Rimington Trophy Award finalist is expected to start on the offensive line.
Will Johnson, Fr., CB: The five-star recruit should immediately help the secondary.
Derrick Moore, Fr.. DL: The four-star recruit will add depth to the defensive front.
OUTLOOK
Michigan could be improved offensively this season, but expect the defense to take a step back due to the loss of talent and experience from last season. Whether the offense can score enough to make up for the defensive growing pains will determine whether the Wolverines can topple Ohio State and repeat as Big Ten champs.