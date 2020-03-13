ANDERSON – As the sports world came to a halt across the nation amid the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory virus, there was one area team in action Friday.
The Anderson University softball team opened its season with a 1-0 victory against Monmouth in Clermont, Fla., but it’s unclear when the Ravens will play again.
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference released a statement later in the day suspending all athletic competition for member institutions indefinitely.
The league will allow teams to continue to practice at the discretion of each campus and has created a set of criteria for a return to play. If at least five member schools can satisfy the criteria by April 6, conference competition will be reinstated. If not, all athletic events will be canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
The Ravens baseball team, off to a 6-3 start, also traveled to Florida for its annual spring break trip Thursday and was set to play a doubleheader Saturday. But the league’s announcement forced AU to cancel those games.
On the softball diamond, Hadley Decker struck out four hitters and surrendered two walks and four hits over seven innings. Kerrigan McClain went 2-for-2 with a double for the Ravens, and D.J. Martz drove in Tara Morey with the game’s only run in the first inning.
The softball team could return to action on April 13 with a home doubleheader against Calvin. The baseball team’s earliest competition could come April 7 against Greenville at Victory Field.
HCAC officials included a message specifically for student-athletes in the release.
“You are the only reason our conference exists,” it read. “Our leadership has reached this decision with deep and timely consideration. While we believe this is the necessary outcome, we share your disappointment, frustration and sadness.
“Please be mindful of your mental and physical health and rely on your teammates, coaches and families to assist you during the hopefully short time away from the sport you love.”
Area high school teams also are facing an indefinite suspension of play.
The eight high schools in Madison County will not return to class before April 6, and athletic competition isn’t expected to begin before April 17.
The IHSAA sent out a memo Friday to member schools promising it plans to hold all spring sports championships “at this time.”
Regular-season competition falls under the jurisdiction of the schools themselves. But each player will be held to the 10-practice minimum rule before appearing in competition.
The IHSAA will determine at a later date whether to waive the minimum number of games required to be eligible for the postseason tournament series this spring.
