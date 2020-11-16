The COVID-19 pandemic already has significantly altered the Big Ten schedule.
Wisconsin’s anticipated nine-game schedule is now down to seven after two of its games were canceled due to a team-wide coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska and Purdue, the two teams Wisconsin was supposed to face the second and third week of the season, are down to eight games. In addition, Maryland and Ohio State are down to eight games after Maryland was forced to cancel its game with the Buckeyes on Saturday due to a coronavirus outbreak in which eight Maryland players tested positive.
The Big Ten has released a statement teams must play at least six games to be considered for the conference championship game, which gives Wisconsin no more wiggle room (Wisconsin’s seventh game would be the conference title game). If an average number of conference games played falls below six, that number would reduce to three to four games, depending on the final average (two fewer than the average number of conference games).
Wisconsin showed no signs of rust from its two-week layoff, routing Michigan 49-11 to improve to 2-0 and jump to No. 10 in the AP Top 25. Quarterback Graham Mertz, who tested positive for COVID-19 after completing 20 of 21 passes with five TDs against Illinois, was cleared to play against the Wolverines and completed 12 of 22 passes for 127 yards and two TDs. Metz told the Wisconsin State Journal he had bad symptoms for four to five days after testing positive but felt back to 100% on Saturday night.
“It’s just the reality you live in now,” Mertz said. “For me, it was accepting it. Obviously, it hurt for a couple days, but you power through it.”
Purdue, meanwhile, showed more rust from its unexpected bye week in a 27-20 home loss to Northwestern. Starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell competed 28 of 51 passes for 263 yards and two TDs, but the Boilermakers were held to just 2 yards rushing.
“We just weren't good in general as much as we needed to be,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “So we've got a lot of work to do to shore some things up and to be much more efficient at moving the ball.”
Ohio State had some fun with its unexpected bye week, creating competition with a dodgeball game Friday night between the offensive and defensive players at the team’s football practice facility. The No. 3 Buckeyes (3-0) find themselves in an unusual spot, a half-game behind No. 9 Indiana (4-0) in the Big Ten East division standings. But Ohio State has a chance to take control of the division with a head-to-head matchup with the Hoosiers on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
Maryland did not practice Monday and said its decision whether to host Michigan State will be determined by consulting with university medical staff.
MISERY IN ANN ARBOR
The downward spiral of a season continued for Michigan on Saturday, as the Wolverines were handed a humiliating drubbing in an empty Big House.
Michigan showed little fight in its 49-11 loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines trailed 28-0 halftime, their largest deficit at the half in a home game since Michigan Stadium opened in 1927. At least the cardboard cutouts didn’t head for the exits at halftime.
“Thoroughly beaten in every phase,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Did not to do anything well, did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place adjusting and what they were doing schematically. Not in a good place as a football team right now and that falls on me.”
Other lowlights -- starting quarterback Joe Milton was benched after throwing two first-half interceptions, while tackling was optional for a Wolverines defense that surrendered 342 rushing yards and five TDs.
Some unforeseen circumstances have led to Michigan’s 1-3 start, including wide receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Ambry Thomas both opting out of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft. But at a storied program like Michigan, excuses don’t cut it. Harbaugh, in his sixth season, is 10-7 since Michigan’s 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl to end the 2018 season. A change likely won’t happen this offseason, not with a $10 million buyout in Harbaugh’s contract, but the heat will be on Captain Comeback next season to return the Wolverines to Big Ten title contention.
JOY IN EVANSTON
Northwestern continued its surprise 4-0 start with its win at Purdue. But the No. 19 Wildcats will get a big test in hosting No. 10 Wisconsin in a high-stakes game Saturday afternoon.
Northwestern has won with defense, allowing just 10 second-half points through four games. Peyton Ramsey, a grad transfer from Indiana, has remained steady at quarterback for the Wildcats. Ramsey threw for 212 yards and three TDs against Purdue on Saturday.
"You can't put a price tag on experience,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters Monday. “Young quarterbacks might let one bad play fester in their minds. ... We all saw that last year with our young, inexperienced quarterbacks. ... I think the guys have complete and total confidence in Peyton."
