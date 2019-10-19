COWAN — For the third straight year, the Cowan Blackhawks became the Class 1A Sectional 55 champions after winning three straight sets Saturday against Daleville.
“We played hard and never gave up,” Cowan head coach Melissa-Paul Gardner said. “I am just really proud of everything they have done. We all were a tight-knit group that relies on everyone.”
The Blackhawks defeated the Broncos 25-12, 25-8 and 25-12 to advance to the regional next week. Cowan set the pace early and ran the court for a majority of the match.
In the first set, Cowan wasted no time getting to work and ran to an 8-4 lead. That set the precedent for the sets to follow.
Coming off a big win against Tri-Central, Daleville could not carry over the strong front line. This allowed Cowan to take advantage of holes and mistakes made by the Daleville defense.
After a quick break, the Blackhawks made sure to keep the pressure applied and did not give the Broncos any wiggle room. Cowan jumped to a 11-3 lead in the second set, and Daleville could not recover. Although the Blackhawks tend to set the pace early, it can sometimes fizzle out over the course of the match. This was not the case Saturday.
“We always come out big, but we sometimes aren’t able to stay big,” junior Grace Conway said. “We shut them down quick, and that was what we wanted to do.”
The Broncos were unable to have a lead until the beginning of the third set. However, this push of energy was not enough for a comeback and fizzled out quickly. Cowan’s aggressive striking and high-pressure net presence did not give Daleville any room to make up lost territory.
Leading the team in kills was Conway, who tallied 13. Conway took it upon herself to be a leader and get the Blackhawks through the night.
“I felt really good,” Conway said. “I felt as if I was a leader out there on the court. We kept our energy up the whole time, and I feel like I was a big part of that.”
As a junior who has been on varisty all three years, Conway is a sectional champion for the third straight year.
In addition to Conway, junior Martina Demarchi added 11 kills and a pair of solo blocks. This duo kept the momentum headed in the right direction for the Blackhawks.
“(Conway and Demarchi) have been big for us all season,” Gardner said. “They are heavy hitters and all-around good athletes, so they are a big asset to our team.”
