ANDERSON – There is a lot at stake when the CRA Sportsman Late Models and Street Stocks make their final appearance at Anderson Speedway.
This is the final event for both divisions Saturday on Herald Bulletin Night at Anderson Speedway presented by Cintas for drivers to lock into the Chase championship at Winchester Speedway on Oct. 12.
Four Sportsman Late Model drivers will battle for the final two spots in the Chase race and will do battle for 75 laps on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Regular season champion Cory Setser is locked into the title event along with Billy Hutson, who won at Winchester Speedway on Labor Day weekend.
Zachary Tinkle, the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion at Anderson Speedway will fight for a spot in the Chase, coming off two consecutive races where he failed to finish.
Anderson Speedway regular Kent Carson is hoping to advance along with Austin Coe and rookie Brian Demland.
Three-time Anderson Speedway late model champion Jeff Marcum won in April, and Ronnie Rose is the most recent winner at the local racing facility.
There are five drivers contending for the final three Chase spots for the Street Stocks in the 75-lap feature.
Andrew Teepe is locked into the title race following his regular season championship.
Elwood’s Jacob McElfresh is a contender along with New Castle driver Jason Atkinson, J.J. Schafer, rookie Dallas Frueh and Danny Adams.
Previous Anderson Speedway winners in 2019 include Muncie’s Bret Miles Jr., and Kentucky competitor Brett Hudson won the annual 200-lap event.
The CRA Jr. Late Models will conclude their season Saturday with the Thunder Roadsters also on the racing program.
Qualifications are set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7.
