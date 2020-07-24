ANDERSON – Two different Late Models series have produced some of the best racing at Anderson Speedway this season.
The Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models will make their second appearance Saturday in a 100-lap, $2,000-to-win event.
Tommy Cook won the opening race for the series, holding off a hard-charging Tanner Jack at the finish.
There were 26 competitors on hand in April and 15 for the most recent local late model event.
The most recent McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models race produced an exciting battle between winner Ronnie Rose, former track champion Jeff Marcum and Jack.
Rose kept Marcum at bay for most of the 40-lap feature by protecting the low groove on the high-banked quarter-mile oval. Tanner recovered from a spin and worked his way back to contention for the win before settling for third.
All are entered for the 100-lap feature along with James Kirby III, Billy Hutson, Austin Coe and Tony Dager. Dan Leeck, a CRA JEGS All Stars Tour champion, will make his first start in a Sportsman Late Model.
There were strong fields at both previous Late Model events at Anderson Speedway and, with $2,000 on the line for the winner, another competitive field is expected.
The Front Wheel Drive Division will be back in Figure 8 action where Randy Owens emerged the victor July 4 by making a late-race pass of Elliott McKinney.
The Hart’s Auto Ford Crown Vics and the CSR Super Cups round out the racing program.
Qualifications are set for 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 8.
Adult tickets are $12, Kids (6-to-12) $5, ages 5 and under are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.