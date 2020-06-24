ANDERSON -- For the fourth consecutive week, Anderson Speedway will play host to a touring series from the Champion Racing Association.
This Saturday the Street Stocks kick off the first of the Four Crown Series with a 150-lap event sponsored by ByRider.
The CRA Super Series, JEGS All Stars Tour, Sportsman Late Models and Jr. Late Models have all made appearances on the high-banked quarter-mile oval in June.
Former series champion Colby Lane has won the first two races of 2020, including the first point race of the year at Mount Lawn Speedway.
Lane currently leads the series points over Andrew Teepe, who won the season-opening Vore’s Welding & Steel Street Stock event last Saturday at Anderson.
Jake Owens is in third place, followed by Calvin Parham and Jason Atkinson.
Former Crown champions Atkinson, Chuck Barnes Jr., Jacob McElfresh and Billy Hudson are all entered. Hudson was a two-time Four Crown event winner in 2019. Multi-time Anderson Speedway champion Josh Poore is entered, looking to bounce back from a rough start on opening night for the local Street Stocks division.
Former ARCA/CRA Super Series competitor Jimmie Crabtree is entered along with former CRA champions James Kirby III and Phil Jenkins.
The Thunder Cars return to action where Josh Garr picked up the win in the first feature of 2020, followed to the checkered flag by Nick Warner and Bill Overshiner.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drives return. Michael McKinnan emerged the winner earlier this season, chased by Elliott McKinney and Ron Constant.
The Hart’s Auto Center Ford Crown Vic division also is back for a second night of racing action. Chris Good was the first feature winner in the division's debut.
Qualifying takes place at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 8.
Adult admission price is $12, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
