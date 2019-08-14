MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah’s Katie Craig shot a solid 45 on the front nine at Tri County Golf Club on Wednesday, but it wasn’t quite enough to get her team a victory.
The Raiders fell to New Castle 210-228. None of the other Raiders were able to break 60.
“My drives were pretty straight,” said Craig. “My chipping was probably the worst part of my game. I think that’s the hardest part early in the season.”
Craig relishes the competition, which is good because the Raiders are the middle of three matches in three days.
“I like to play,” she said. “It is good that I can get out several days in a row.”
Shenandoah returns to Tri County Thursday for a match against Hagerstown and Knightstown.
Kathryn Perry’s 60 was the second best score for the Raiders in the match.
“She has a lot of talent,” said Shenandoah coach Bob Childs.”She just hasn’t been able to play. She’s been playing basketball all summer. She will get under 60 like she did most of the time last year.”
Rachel Soden carded a 61, Danielle Bryant a 62 followed by Elena Fries with a 65.
New Castle’s top score was a 49 by Macyla McCowan. The Trojans had just four players but all of them were at 56 or below.
“We’re young,” said Childs. “We have seven freshmen and seven returners. Five of them have never played before.”
Not only are the Raiders young but they also are inexperienced.
“Our putting is amazing,” said Childs, emphasizing that didn’t mean good things were happening on the greens.”They just don’t practice. Two of them are in the band. But we’ll get better. By the time conference rolls around maybe everyone will be breaking 60.”
Due to a scheduling conflict for New Castle, the Henry County meet has been moved to Sept. 16 and will be a nine-hole event.
